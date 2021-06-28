Shanghai to welcome ITB China in November

With travel and tourism within China bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, ITB China is set to take place as an in-person event this year.

The show will take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 24-26, with its virtual extension from November 8th until the end of December.

David Axiotis, general manager of ITB China, said: “In these dynamic times the combination of a physical event and a virtual platform is indispensable and offers our customers maximum planning security.

“ITB China 2021 will support global travel companies and suppliers with comprehensive and flexible solutions – both offline and online – to re-engage the Chinese market in a unique and hybrid format and actively boost the recovery of the industry.

“Adding to the face-to-face meetings and in-person experience, the virtual extension of ITB China 2021 will bring extra value by providing even more meeting and networking opportunities for both physically and virtually participating exhibitors.”

Physical exhibitors will benefit from on-site prescheduled appointments with high-quality buyers and a complimentary virtual booth package as part of their attendance.

Exhibitors who opt for a purely virtual attendance will enjoy a comprehensive digital presence including options to get in touch and meet the same quality buyers and travel professionals from all over China online via the virtual booth.