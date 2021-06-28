Hyatt Place London City East opens to guests

Hyatt Place London City East, the first Hyatt Place hotel in central London, has opened today, bringing stylish interiors, expertly-curated street art and stunning city views to the cosmopolitan heart of the city.

Located just a few steps from Aldgate East station, this upscale hotel offers effortless access to the City of London, the iconic sights and delights of Brick Lane, Spitalfields plus the artistic streets and buzz of neighbouring Shoreditch.

A smart choice for both leisure and business visitors, over 100 of the 280 rooms have exceptional views across the capital, the Gherkin and Canary Wharf.

Thirteen of the bedrooms across the top two floors come with their own private outdoor terraces or balconies, delivering picture-postcard views of the world-famous London skyline.

Some floors are designated pet-friendly, and all the cleverly-designed twin, double and king rooms feature a dedicated workspace, smart TV, free Wi-Fi and contemporary furniture.

For families and groups visiting the hotel, some rooms include sofa beds to offer additional occupancy, while corner rooms can be configured to share a private entrance for additional privacy and space.

Commenting on the opening Michael Mason-Shaw, general manager, Hyatt Place London City East, said: “We’re excited to open the doors of London’s newest Hyatt hotel and offer guests a smart place to stay, meet and dine.

“Being located where the city meets the east, and an historic area poised for huge regeneration – including Whitechapel’s new Crossrail link – we’re confident that visitors staying with us will be best-placed to enjoy the capital.

“From London’s newest rooftop bar to rooms that capitalise on our central location and uninterrupted views, and from our stylish public spaces to bespoke art pieces, we’ve designed every aspect of Hyatt Place London City East to reflect this incredibly diverse and culturally-rich part of London.

“And, with so many attractions on our doorstep, it’s a privilege to be a new member of this community.”

He concluded: “Above all, we look forward to introducing more people to the casual yet practical atmosphere associated with the Hyatt Place brand.”