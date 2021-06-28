Norwegian partners with Amadeus for health verification tool

As an increasing number of travellers return to the skies, verification of health records at departing, in-transit and arriving destinations will become a time-consuming part of the passenger experience.

In response, Norwegian has deepened its partnership with Amadeus to pilot Traveler ID’s digital health verification capability.

The Amadeus solution will be embedded within the passenger self-service check-in experience, whether done through the airline app or website.

Travelers will be able to declare the required health documentation within the app which will then be checked against the destination’s requirements.

“We are pleased to implement this innovative Amadeus technology which aims to improve the passenger experience.

“Through the integration with Altéa business rules, Traveler ID’s health capability will know what documentation travellers should hold depending on their route and nationality.

“Norwegian is dedicated to being a leader in simplifying the customer journey, and our pilot trial of Traveler ID for Safe Travel technology marks an important step for the industry to ensure that passengers can travel in confidence while adhering to the latest travel regulations,” said Tor-Arne Fosser, Norwegian executive vice president products and digital development.

At a national level, Norwegian are also working with the airport authorities Avinor, the Norwegian government and the Norwegian Directorate of Health to ensure full collaboration across all parties as the airline works towards the common objective of restarting travel.

Traveler ID is also fully integrated into the airline’s check-in system, meaning that once the traveller has completed the information it can be referenced throughout the entire trip in a fast, convenient and secure manner.