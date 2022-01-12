Seatrade Cruise Global to return to Miami

Seatrade Cruise Global will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 25-28.

This conference will celebrate resilience – highlighting collaborative efforts across sectors to create a safer, more innovative cruising experience adapted to ever-changing times.

In addition to its enriching programming and expo components, the show will offer optimised networking opportunities with an all-new AI-enabled matchmaking software and dedicated concierge team.

“Our industry is continuing to shift and implement key learnings towards cruising innovation in every aspect – from health and safety to technology and sustainability.

“We’re proud to support the cruise community by providing a platform to unite and share knowledge, insights and solutions across these verticals,” says Chiara Giorgi, global brand and event director for Seatrade Cruise.

“After successfully reuniting in-person last year, and the overwhelming amount of positive feedback we received, we’re eager to continue the momentum, confident that through collaboration our industry is coming back stronger than ever.”

Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees, representing 80+ cruise line brands and 500+ exhibitors from over 140 countries.

Focusing on resilience as its overarching theme, this year’s conference program will feature more than 45 hours of education, covering leading topics including technological advances, health and safety, global ports and destination updates, as well as sustainability and environmental advances.

