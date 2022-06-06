Seatrade Cruise Med set for autumn return

Seatrade Cruise Med, the premier cruise trade event and conference for the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas, returns from a four year hiatus to gather the international cruise industry at the Trade Fairs and Congress Center of Málaga, 14-15 September 2022. In partnership with MedCruise, and hosted by the Port of Málaga, Málaga City Council, Costa del Sol and Andalucía, the event will welcome thousands of high-level professionals from every sector of cruising to network, source new solutions, forge meaningful partnerships and plan for positive change.

“Seatrade Cruise Med is the largest and only business-to-business event of its kind to bring together our cruise community for tailored programming and optimal networking opportunities specially curated for the Mediterranean region,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “After a lengthy period of pivoting and readapting – and thanks to continued collaboration with our hosts – it’s incredibly exciting to finally bring this dynamic event to fruition, proving that our industry is resilient and coming back stronger than ever.”

During the 2021 season, cruise passenger movements at MedCruise ports reached 5.89 million, up 190% of those taken place in 2020, a clear mark of the restart in cruising in the region. The record cruise activity suggests this trend is set to continue and intensify in the years to come.

Seatrade Cruise Med is expected to unite more than 3,000 attendees, 175+ cruise line representatives and 170+ exhibitors from 70+ countries. Anchored by the overarching theme – “Steering Change Together” – the robust conference program will address the Mediterranean’s most relevant issues and trends through a line-up of engaging panels and conversations.

Session themes for 2022 include:

tate of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry

Mediterranean Deployment

Cruise Line, Port, Destination & City Collaboration

Warm Weather Expedition Cruising

Adapting to Changing Customer Habits

The Green Deal: Next Steps

Health & Safety: Shifting Sands

Technology Advances - Ashore and Onboard

Future Solutions for Cruise Tourism