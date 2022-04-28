Seatrade Cruise Global announces launch of F&B @ Sea

Seatrade Cruise Global has announced its 2023 launch of F&B @ Sea. The two-day event dedicated to the food and beverage hospitality sector will be held at a unique venue a short walk away from the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Extensive research by the Seatrade Cruise team identified the desire and demand for culinary-focused programming within the cruise community,” says Mary Bond, Group Director at Seatrade Cruise. “F&B @ Sea aims to close the gap with vendor showcases, networking, content and immersive demonstrations while bringing together cruise line executives and suppliers to meet, learn and discuss challenges, opportunities and expand horizons.”

Supported by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the curated event will focus on key trends including elevated eateries, sustainability, handcrafted cocktails, technology, inflation and supply chain disruptions.

“Synergies between cruise lines and destination stakeholders to increase local sourcing present immense potential, and this will be an opportunity to share the latest infusions and innovations,” says Michele Paige, President of FCCA. “We look forward to our partners in the Caribbean and Latin America having the chance to display their unique products, and we will export the lessons learned to all of our partners.”

Branded activations, culinary influencers, featured tastings, chef cook-offs and mixologists onsite distinguish F&B @ Sea bringing interactive activities to an exclusive setting.

“We’re bringing a unique buying and selling experience to an intimate event space,” said Richard Regan, Director of Partner Relations at CLIA. “Offering an experience that is educational, inspirational and experiential, this event will really be a melting pot of opportunities for our community for years to come.”