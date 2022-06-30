Seatrade Cruise Med announces 2022 programming aimed to “Steer Change Together”

Seatrade Cruise Med, the only gathering of its kind for the global cruise industry in the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas, returns to the Trade Fairs and Congress Center of Málaga, 14-15 September 2022. In partnership with MedCruise, and hosted by the Port of Málaga, Málaga City Council, Costa del Sol and Andalucía, the conference and exhibition will feature influential discussions with headlining notable leaders from the Mediterranean’s preeminent cruise lines.

“After a four-year hiatus, we’re delighted to host our international community in the beautiful city of Málaga, at the heart of the second largest cruise destination in the world,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “Our tailored programming with +18 sessions specifically curated for the Mediterranean will guide the future of cruising. As we reassess the industry’s overall impact and direction, the cruise community continues to collaborate to deliver enriching, comfortable and above all, safe, cruising.”

Leading the Way Through Innovative Programming

The Seatrade Cruise Med programme will feature expert speakers addressing the Mediterranean’s most relevant issues and trends through a line-up of engaging panels and conversations. Inspired by this year’s conference theme, “Steering Change Together,” the dynamic dialogue will explore the latest developments across sustainability, shoreside experiences, ports & destinations, technology, expedition cruising, luxury cruising and beyond.

Confirmed sessions and moderators for 2022 include:

>State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry Keynote

Alternative Fuels: Alternative Options, and The Changing Geography of Med: Adapting and Improvising

Beyond the Poles: Expedition Workshop

Human vs Machine – The Impact of Technology on Shoreside Experiences

Are you Fit for 55? – Moving Towards a Carbon-Free Future

Free-to-attend sessions on the Showcase Deck of the exhibition floor also explore topics including up-and-coming destinations, health & safety, IT developments and additional interviews with cruise executives.

CLIA Ports & Destinations Dialogue (Tuesday 13 September)

Hosted by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), this invitation-only event is designed to create meaningful discourse on the port and destination’s role in the growth of the Mediterranean cruise industry. The gathering will include roundtable discussions, presentations and concurrent sessions, alongside opportunities to network with industry leaders and influencers. Separate registration is required.

Seatrade Cruise Awards (Wednesday 14 September)

Seatrade Cruise Awards, the global cruise industry’s most distinguished award programme, will host its 2022 awards ceremony during the two-day event, recognising the industry’s top talent and innovators. Entries for the 2022 Seatrade Cruise Awards are now open for submission.