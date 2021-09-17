Industry heavyweights join Seatrade Cruise Global line-up

Seatrade Cruise Global has confirmed its line-up of keynote speakers, presented in partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Celebrating its 35th anniversary edition with dynamic dialogue surrounding the future of sustainable tourism, the kick-off event moderated by CNBC global markets reporter, Seema Mody, will host an exclusive round-table discussion joining senior leadership representing the three largest cruise lines.

Panellists will include:

Arnold Donald, chief executive of Carnival Corporation

Richard Fain, chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises

Kelly Craighead, chief executive of Cruise Lines International Association

“It’s incredibly exciting to bring industry leaders together once again for our state of the global industry keynote.

“We’ve thoughtfully curated this year’s preeminent event to help our community reflect on current challenges and prepare for the journey ahead,” said Chiara Giorgi, global brand and event director for Seatrade Cruise.

“With this in mind, we also collaborated with CLIA and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association to develop event protocols that align with those in the industry ensuring an optimal attendee experience while protecting the health and safety of our guests, participants and the public.”

The event will take place from 9:30-11:00 on Tuesday, September 28th, highlighting a number of current topics impacting the future of cruising such as operation challenges, guest protocols and safety enhancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry heavyweights will also address charting the way forward for environmental innovations, fostering community partnerships and give an update on the 2022-2023 demand and consumer trends.

“After all that we’ve been through – your participation is a testament to the resilience and the promise of our industry,” said Craighead.

“The road to recovery will require us to continue to work as one, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity for all of us to come together either in-person, or through the virtual option to address the ‘future of cruising’ as we gather at Seatrade Cruise Global.”

More Information

Seatrade Cruise Global returns to Miami Beach Convention Center September 27-30, offering flexible attendee preferences for its in-person and virtual conference.