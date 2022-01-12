Royal Shakespeare Company signs Cunard partnership

Cunard will be taking Shakespeare and new work to the high seas in 2022, as it joins forces in a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) to bring world-class theatre to its transatlantic stage.

Available exclusively on-board Queen Mary 2, guests will enjoy tailored theatrical performances by the RSC, which creates captivating theatre by Shakespeare, his contemporaries and other literary legends past and present.

The performances will be available for all guests on board the flagship, including a unique blend of Shakespeare’s iconic love scenes in a brand-new piece called Boundless as the Sea, created by Owen Horsley.

Guests will also have the opportunity to see critically acclaimed new work from the RSC with Miss Littlewood: a musical by Sam Kenyon exploring the life of one of theatre’s most playful and radical figures, making its transatlantic debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those interested in learning what it takes to be an RSC actor, the on-board cast will be leading a series of workshops that explore their craft.

Guests will also be able to access ‘Shakespeare Tales,’ intimate, informal events where the actors will perform their personal favourite sonnets and speeches, and answer questions from the audience.

Vice President, brand and product at Cunard, Lee Powell, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Royal Shakespeare Company on board our flagship, Queen Mary 2.

“To be able to offer our guests access to unique performances by world leaders in both contemporary theatre and Shakespeare’s finest work, is an extraordinary opportunity which I know our guests will fully immerse themselves in.”

The three-year partnership will begin on in May.