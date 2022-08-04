Seatrade Cruise Med announces 2022 lineup

Seatrade Cruise Med, the only gathering of its kind for the global cruise industry in the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas, is pleased to announce panelists and themes for its 2022 State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry Keynote. Kicking off the event on 14 September 2022, the dynamic panel will gather top executive leaders from the world’s second largest cruise destination to discuss the Mediterranean’s strong position in the industry and other timely topics under the event’s overarching theme – Steering Change Together.

“As we celebrate the long-awaited return of Seatrade Cruise Med, it’s even more exciting to welcome our attendees with an incredibly strong panel of industry experts to weigh in on current insights and trends emerging in the Mediterranean,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “This thought-provoking discussion will set the stage for our engaging conference programme, exploring how the industry can work together to spark change and navigate towards a stronger future for cruise.”

Presented in partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the highly anticipated State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry Keynote panel will kick-off the two-day conference, making its return after a four-year hiatus. Attendees will be welcomed with a special address from CLIA, led by Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group and Global Chairman, CLIA, followed with remarks by executives from Seatrade Cruise, MedCruise and the host destination, Málaga.

Moderated by Mary Bond, Group Director of Seatrade Cruise, the exclusive panel will explore the return of cruising in the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas. Among various topics, panelists will deliberate on the Mediterranean’s strong position as the world’s second largest cruise destination and the drive behind deployment decisions in the region. The dialogue will also delve into the industry’s commitment to a carbon zero future, its work as a trailblaser for modelling responsible tourism practices, as well as its dedication to deliver world-class passenger experience that makes cruising the superior way to travel the world.

Joining the discussion are leading cruise executives from the Mediterranean region:

ADVERTISEMENT

Figen Ayan, President, MedCruise

Marie-Caroline Laurent, Director General, CLIA Europe

Gianni Onorato, Chief Executive Officer, MSC Cruises

Chris Theophilides, Chief Executive Officer, Celestyal Cruises

Mario Zanetti, President, Costa Cruises

“CLIA is proud of our cruise line members and their pioneering efforts across the Mediterranean and the world,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, Cruise Lines International Association. “We are delighted to partner with Seatrade Cruise Med to host the State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry panel featuring our world-renowned brands and industry visionaries and welcome the opportunity to share ideas and collaborate with one another and the wider cruise community as we plot the course toward a better future for cruise.”

The State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry Keynote will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

Seatrade Cruise Med will take place at the Trade Fairs and Congress Center of Málaga, 14-15 September 2022. In partnership with MedCruise, and hosted by the Port of Málaga, Málaga City Council, Costa del Sol and Andalucía, the conference and exhibition will feature influential discussions with headlining notable leaders from the Mediterranean’s preeminent cruise lines. Free-to-attend sessions on the Showcase Deck of the exhibition floor also explore topics including up-and-coming destinations, health & safety, IT developments and additional interviews with cruise executives.