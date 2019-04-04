Scarlet Lady ready for Virgin Voyages debut in Miami

Construction on Scarlet Lady, the first vessel from Virgin Voyages, has officially been completed.

Nearly three years in the making, the line formally welcomed Scarlet Lady to its fleet after departing the shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

In just 46 days, crew will embark on the maiden voyage, departing from her home port in Miami.

“It’s wonderful to welcome Scarlet Lady today,” says Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the most “irresistible holidays”.

The line currently has four ships on order with shipbuilder Fincantieri.

With its inaugural season in 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury.

Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world.