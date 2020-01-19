Banyan Tree signs for first Bahamas property

Island Developers and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts have announced a partnership introducing the Banyan Tree’s first property in the Bahamas.

Located just 48 nautical miles and a 20-minute seaplane ride from Miami, Banyan Tree illa Bahamas is set on 40 acres of pristine Atlantic oceanfront and Bimini bayfront properties.

The eco-conscious resort, designed by architect Chad Oppenheim, will consist of 50 keys and 54 luxury residences.

Exclusively offering the first, authentic Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean, the resort brings an entirely new vision to the Bahamas.

Hotel suites include private terraces and plunge pools, a signature of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

At the core of the property’s ideology is to cultivate an ecosystem of authentic experiences that will embrace all the senses and create lasting memories.

From unique culinary pop-ups to curated music series, oceanside meditations at the Banyan Tree Spa, and more, illa Bimini will bring world-class luxury to the secluded tropical region.

“illa Bimini represents a vision to bring the highest level of luxury and service to The Bahamas while being environmentally sensitive in our approach. We are ecstatic to align ourselves with a brand that shares that vision in Banyan Tree,” said Alejandro Capo, principal illa Bimini.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio includes close to 50 properties across four brands and 24 countries.

illa Bimini marks Banyan Tree’s first foray into the area, carrying with it the same level of luxury and refinement that has established it as a leading independent hospitality group across the globe.