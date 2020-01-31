Boring Company reaches Vegas Loop milestone

Excavation has been completed on the first of two vehicular tunnels that will make up the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop underground transportation system.

The facility is located beneath the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

After tunnelling forty feet underground for nearly a mile over the past three months, the boring machine hours ago broke through the concrete wall located near the 1.4 million square foot West Hall convention centre expansion, currently under construction, signalling the official completion of excavation for the first of two one-way tunnels.

The Convention Centre Loop was designed to serve as an innovative, fun and quick transportation solution to move thousands of convention attendees throughout the more than 200-acre campus with the potential for expansion in the near future to ease congestion throughout the Las Vegas resort corridor.

Next, the machine will be disassembled, transported via trucks and lowered back into the launch pit near the Convention Centre’s South Hall where it will begin boring a parallel path adjacent to the first tunnel.

The first commercial endeavour for the new tunnelling company is designed to transport up to 4,400 convention attendees per hour and is scheduled to debut to the public in January 2021.

“This marks an important milestone in the future of transportation,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority chief executive.

“Las Vegas is proud to lead the way as the first and only destination to offer an underground transportation solution for moving visitors throughout our convention centre.”

The $52.5 million underground transportation system will include three passenger stations connecting the existing 3.2 million square-foot of convention space with the convention centre’s new West Hall, part of a $1.52 billion expansion and renovation.

The system will allow convention attendees to be whisked across the sprawling campus in just over one minute, free of charge, in all-electric Tesla vehicles.