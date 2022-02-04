Valiant Lady to set sail for Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has introduced its latest ship, Valiant Lady.

This March, Valiant Lady will travel around the UK, gracing the ports of London International Cruise Terminal (Tilbury) and Liverpool ahead of her limited bookable maiden voyage from Portsmouth before she docks at her homeport in Barcelona.

Speaking of the arrival of Valiant Lady to the UK, Tom McAlpin, chief executive of Virgin Voyages, said: “Following the success of our first lady ship, Scarlet Lady, we are so excited to debut Valiant Lady to the UK this March and begin our European tour.

“The lifting of UK travel restrictions has already shown promising signs with 70 per cent uplift in bookings since December – and we can’t wait to welcome Sailors on board!”

Following debut of her sister ship Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady features an impressive 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters – not to forget, the two iconic Massive Suites which boast their own turntables and private hot tub.

With 86 per cent of cabins holding a balcony and 93 per cent featuring ocean views, the cabins feature a new elevated design to bring warmer energy and a more sophisticated feel, with increased drawers and storage space – perfect for longer itineraries.

Valiant Lady has curated itineraries featuring longer port stays and overnighters in some of Europe’s most idyllic islands and effervescent cities, including Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.

Speaking of the launch, Virgin Group founder, Richard Branson, said: “Virgin Voyages has been a dream in the making since my 20s and today is a momentous day launching our second ladyship, Valiant Lady.

“It’s exciting to be able to celebrate our continued growth as a brand that’s on a mission to voyage like no other.

“In our five decades in business, Virgin has always sought to offer our customers something extra special, and Virgin Voyages has worked tirelessly to do just that.”