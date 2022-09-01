Virgin Voyages Has New Loyalty Program

Virgin Voyages has plans to launch its loyalty program: The Sailing Club. The line has also unveiled a perks program for the remainder of 2022. Guests who avail of these perks can achieve elite status when the loyalty program launches in 2023.

Virgin Voyages’ Sailing Club is introducing two perks, exclusively available to loyal qualifying “Sailors,” or guests in 2022. The first perk includes “Deep Blue Extras,” a collection of luxuries that elevate qualifying guests to enjoy VIP treatment. These include one free “Shake for Champagne,” anytime boarding and premium Wi-Fi (when available), exclusive cocktail parties and laundry services. Deep Blue Extras are available for all qualifying guests from September through December 2022.

Virgin Voyages is also introducing “Red Hot Booking Bonus Months.” Valid until November 15, 2022 any new qualifying booking made during these select months (excludes bookings made with existing voyage credits), will allow all qualifying guests to be treated to on-board spending perks and chances to win prizes such as a trip to Ulusaba, Richard Branson’s private game reserve in South Africa, and “Virgin Points” through Virgin Red, the line’s rewards club.

In addition, guests who avail of this perk will earn an extra $200 in “Sailor Loot” (on-board spending credit), which can be combined with all other promotions, offering rewards to loyal guests.

Virgin Voyages will reward past guests with “Tokens” to track all qualifying spend to ensure “Sailors” are positioned for benefits in 2023. All of the money spent with Virgin Voyages since inception will be counted and tallied as Tokens. And as an exclusive perk for all loyal guests, every dollar spent during these “Red Hot Booking Bonus Months”–up to four Tokens per dollar for Sea-Blazers, and three Tokens per dollar for Sea-Rovers–will contribute to an individual’s future status. As the program is unveiled in 2023, these Tokens will fast-track “Sailors” to the highest tiers possible, unlocking even more perks next year.

The 2022 perks will be available to all loyal qualifying “Sailors” defined as Sea-Blazers and Sea-Rovers. Sea-Blazers are those who sailed with Virgin in 2021. Additional perks include a $125 “Bar Tab Bonus” for life. Guests who have sailed with Virgin twice in 2022 are dubbed Sea-Rovers. Perks include a $100 Bar Tab Bonus for two years (valid until 2024). Match & Sea More Sailors, or guests who are enrolled in other cruise and select airline travel rewards programs, will also be granted Sea-Rover status, which includes the $100 Bar Tab Bonus for two years (valid through 2024).

As the final component of the 2022 program, Virgin Voyages is inviting “Sailors” for suggestions on what perks they would like to be offered; how Virgin Voyages can elevate its loyalty program; and what the company can do to make its “Sailing Club” experience stand out.

