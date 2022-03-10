Jennifer Lopez signs Virgin Voyages partnership

Virgin Voyages, the new line founded by Richard Branson, has revealed a fleet-wide partnership with international film and music superstar Jennifer Lopez.

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” said Lopez.

“Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me.

“I admire Sir Richard and all he has built.

“I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages have big plans together.

From passenger experience development with an emphasis on well-being and fitness, to design collaborations and entertainment co-creations - all to be released throughout 2022 - she will be a fleet guardian unlike any in history.

To kick things off with style and glamor, Virgin Voyages will be exclusively introducing JLo Beauty as part of the on-board offering, bringing products to the high seas for the first time.

“We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there,” added Branson.

Making its US debut in October, Virgin Voyages now has two ships, Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady.