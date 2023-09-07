SAS Appoints Ginger Hughes as Chief Transformation Officer & Paul Verhagen Chief Commercial Officer

SAS announces the appointment of Ginger Hughes as new Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) and Paul Verhagen as new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

SAS appoints Ginger Hughes as Chief Transformation Officer. Hughes brings a long of experience from her advisory role at Seabury, where she has guided SAS through the Chapter 11 process for over a year.

“With a remarkable three-decade-long career advising airlines worldwide, Ginger Hughes has been instrumental in shaping strategic transformations, restructuring endeavors, aircraft procurement and financing, cost optimization strategies, loyalty programs, and alliance initiatives. Ginger will be instrumental in driving SAS transformation journey successfully forward and it’s with great pleasure I welcome her onboard”, says SAS President & CEO, Anko van der Werff.

Hughes assumed her role on September 1st 2023.

“As I step into this role, I am humbled by the legacy of this airline. It’s with great anticipation and pleasure, I embrace the responsibility to drive SAS successfully through this very important transformational journey, and I look forward to being part of SAS soaring to new horizons of success”, says Ginger Hughes.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAS is also announcing the appointment of Dutch native Paul Verhagen as new Chief Commercial Officer. Paul brings with him 25 years of executive experience in the airline and hospitality industries, having worked in 11 different countries across Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Asia. Paul’s diverse commercial leadership positions include serving as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Iberojet Airlines, as well as holding the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales Strategy & Channels at Aeromexico. Paul also comes with previous Scandinavian experience as he was Regional Director for Norway, Finland & the Baltic States at Air France KLM.

Verhagen assumed his role on August 14th, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the SAS family. With his extensive global aviation industry experience and diverse commercial leadership background, he brings a wealth of knowledge and Paul’s addition to the executive management team will undoubtedly be a pivotal factor in propelling SAS to new heights of competitiveness on the global airline stage,” says Anko van der Werff

In his new position Paul will be responsible for sales across all channels, brand, customer communication and product and loyalty under one organization. This holistic approach aligns with SAS’s commitment to foster growth and drive profitability.

“It’s an immense honor to be part of an airline with such a rich legacy and promising future. SAS’s journey resonates with me deeply, and I am committed to contributing to its strategic priorities, from remaining Scandinavia’s preferred airline to championing cost competitiveness and sustainability leadership,” says Paul Verhagen.