SEABOURN KICKS OFF 2024 ALASKA SEASON, WITH IMMERSIVE, ULTRA-LUXURY VOYAGES IN THE LAST FRONTIER

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, will kick off its 2024 Alaska season on May 10,2024 with Seabourn Odyssey departing from Vancouver for an enriching and in-depth schedule to some of the region’s most popular destinations and rarely visited ports throughout the Inside Passage. The season will also mark Seabourn Odyssey’s final season with the cruise line, providing one more opportunity for guests to sail on the iconic ship.

Seabourn Odyssey will sail on 12 seven-day voyages from May through August 2024, sailing northbound or southbound between Vancouver and Juneau, with different sites, scenes, adventures, and ports to experience each way. Each seven-day voyage can also be combined to create a longer, more immersive 14-day round-trip Vancouver voyage. The ship will also offer two 10-day Alaska Fjord Odyssey itineraries, as well as one 11-day Inside Passage & Alaska Fjords voyages, scheduled round trip from Vancouver in June. In addition, guests may choose from a number of immersive experiences through Seabourn’s popular and unique Ventures by Seabourn program, featuring optional guided kayak and Zodiac tours led by the line’s world-class expedition team. The ship will complete its final season with a 22-day Farewell Voyage, traveling through Alaska before crossing the Pacific to Japan.

“While Seabourn will continue sailing to Alaska in the future, this upcoming season marks the final journeys of Seabourn Odyssey to ‘the Great Land,’ and we invite our guests to embark on one final voyage with her before she departs our fleet,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “As our very experienced Alaska Captain Tim Roberts shared with me once, ‘you have not seen Alaska until you have sailed with Seabourn’. This is because our meticulously crafted itineraries will take our extraordinary guests on the ultimate retreat into nature with a blend of up-close adventures and ultra-luxury amenities to immerse themselves in the beauty of Alaska. The ship’s intimate size and yacht-like atmosphere will grant them unparalleled intimacy with the land’s vast wildlife and breathtaking wilderness.”

Seabourn Odyssey’s 2024 Alaska season includes:

Seven-Day Alaska Itineraries – Each seven-day Alaska itinerary features days of pure cruising through jaw-dropping settings such as Seymour Narrows, Stikine Strait, Snow Pass and the Behm Canal, interspersed with landings at culturally significant towns from Ketchikan to Sitka to Wrangel, Alaska, and Prince Rupert and Alert Bay in British Columbia. Each sailing will include at least one scenic cruise of glaciers like Tracy or Endicott Arm or Glacier Bay.

On the 10-Day Alaska Fjords Odyssey, guests travel roundtrip from Vancouver with multiple sea days through destinations such as Queen Charlotte Sound, Clarence Strait, Snow Pass, Sumner Strait, Misty Fjords and more, as well as visits to Ketchikan, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, and the Tlingit village of Klawock on Prince of Wales Island. There will be abundant opportunities to go deeper with Ventures by Seabourn activities at Inian Island, Tracy Arm or Endicott Arm and Misty Fjords.

11-Day Inside Passage & Alaska Fjords is a roundtrip voyage from Vancouver with a day to explore Wrangell on an eponymous island at the heart of the Tongass National Rain Forest, setting for the Stikine River, Shakes Glacier, and Anan Creek Bear Observatory, home to the largest pink salmon run in the Inside Passage.

Ventures by Seabourn in-depth experiences

Seabourn Odyssey’s 2024 Alaska season will offer a variety of luxurious adventures through Ventures by Seabourn, featuring optional escorted activities for guests to get up close to wildlife and other wonders via hike, kayak, catamaran, and Zodiac with skilled expert guides leading the way. Ventures by Seabourn will include explorations of Hubbard Glacier, Tracy/Endicott Arm, Inian Islands, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), Alert Bay in British Columbia, and more. Ventures by Seabourn excursions are led by the ship’s expedition elite, world-class team of naturalists, science, wildlife and historical experts who regularly interact with guests throughout each sailing, sharing insights and in-depth knowledge on the history, ecology, and culture of respective regions.

22-day Farewell Voyage

Seabourn has also planned special activities and entertainment to commemorate Seabourn Odyssey’s 22-day Farewell Voyage, departing September 2, 2024, from Seattle, Wash., to Yokohama, Japan. The one-of-a-kind voyage will feature a number of memorable tributes to Seabourn Odyssey’s greatest moments, including appearances from the original team and performing cast, incredible local artists, and unique gifts and memories to be made with their Seabourn family. The ship will traverse the glacial scenery of Alaska’s southern reaches, visit the wildlife havens of Kodiak Island and Dutch Harbor, and explore the cultural enclaves of Japan’s Hokkaido Island to revel in the first turn of fall foliage.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.