Spirit of Polynesian Storytelling Comes to Life at New Disney Vacation Club Tower

Disney Vacation Club has unveiled details for the Island Tower coming to Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows at Walt Disney World Resort. The tower is under construction and projected to open in December 2024. Disney Vacation Club Members will have early access to hotel reservations beginning on June 4, followed by annual passholders on June 5.

In keeping with the existing theme of the resort, the striking waterfront retreat will immerse guests in the charm of the South Pacific islands, the thrill of exploration, and the beauty of the natural world. The tower will feature a variety of room types that will sleep from two to nine guests, such as duo studios, spacious one- and two-bedroom villas, and brand-new two-bedroom penthouse villas. The tower will also include deluxe studio rooms, adding to the deluxe studio rooms already available at the resort.

“With stunning views of Magic Kingdom Park and beautiful interiors that bring you into the storytelling of the South Pacific Islands, the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will be a spectacular addition to Walt Disney World Resort right in the heart of the magic,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club.

The new 10-story tower’s architecture will pull inspiration from early concept art of the iconic property by Walt Disney Imagineering. This enchanting expansion will unlock a new experience at the resort, beginning with an exquisite ceiling art installation in the tower’s lobby inspired by the South Pacific Islands and showcasing a variety of native wildlife. Each animal holds a strong connection to the islands and symbolizes values important to the people of the region.

The journey will continue through the lobby as larger-than-life artwork will bring the spirit of the islands to life. From sculptures crafted from recycled fishing nets to chandeliers built of living moss plants, Walt Disney Imagineering has partnered with various artists to create stunning works of art influenced by the heritage of Polynesia and the spirit of conservation, with sprinkles of Disney magic woven throughout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our main story narrative focuses on celebrating Polynesian wayfinding and the natural elements of water, earth, wind and fire. During the artwork development, we focused on three guiding principles: Polynesian stories, sustainability stories and Disney stories. This new tower features works created by contemporary Polynesian artists as well as artwork featuring subtle nods to ‘Moana’ and Disney Legend Mary Blair,” said Walt Disney Imagineer Madeline Day.

The Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows aligns with Disney’s 2030 environmental goals while providing Guests with the experience and features they expect from Disney Vacation Club. The tower is projected to use approximately 30 percent less energy than a typical resort of a similar size through a variety of measures, including optimized heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient lighting, and the first all-electric kitchen on Walt Disney World Resort property within the tower’s restaurant. Furthermore, the majority of the tower was constructed off-site using pre-fabrication techniques that help minimize construction waste. Like Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, the tower will be a part of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Lodging program, which recognizes lodging facilities that make a commitment to conserve and protect Florida’s natural resources.

Disney Vacation Club Members will have access to hotel reservations for Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows beginning on June 4 by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Disney Vacation Club members will be able to make points-based reservations at a later date.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to book beginning June 5 by contacting (407) 934-7639. All guests can book online or by contacting (407) 934-7639 beginning on June 6.