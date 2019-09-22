Wizz Air takes off for Russia from London Luton Airport

Wizz Air has launched two routes from its London Luton base to the Russian cities of Moscow and St Petersburg.

From today, the carrier is the sole British airline directly connecting passengers from London to St. Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia that boasts scenic canals and baroque architecture.

Steeped in culture and history, both Moscow and St. Petersburg offer world famous museums and galleries, glamourous nightlife scenes and trendy restaurants.

There is always something to see, do or explore in these lively metropolises.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are thrilled to offer our UK passengers the opportunity to experience Russia’s major cities.

“Those looking to immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of Moscow and St. Petersburg need look no further, as our direct, low-fare flights make these cities more accessible than ever.

“Wizz Air is delighted to continually offer our customers more opportunities to discover new and exciting destinations across Europe and further afield and look forward to welcoming passengers travelling to Russia on-board our young, green and ultra-efficient Airbus aircraft fleet.”

Wizz Air now offers 107 low fare routes to 30 countries from eleven UK airports; and 63 routes from its London Luton base, where it is the largest operating airline with over 40 per cent market share.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Luton Airport, added: “We’re really excited to be launching these two fabulous destinations, making Russia the 44th country to be connected with London Luton Airport.

“I’m very confident that they will prove a big success with our passengers and we remain grateful to Wizz Air for continuing to widen their choice of destinations available here at the airport.”