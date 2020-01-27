Saint Lucia Jazz Festival unveils 2020 line-up

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has announced the official dates and artist line-up for the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival.

The event is produced in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Centre, with an unveiling earlier in New York.

The festival, to be held in Saint Lucia May 7th-9th, follows the success of the 2019 festival, which Jazziz magazine called “the Caribbean’s premier jazz destination”.

The 2020 event will feature the finest names in modern jazz performing in venues throughout Saint Lucia’s distinct Caribbean landscape, including the Ramp on Rodney Bay and Gros Islet Park.

The three-day festival will feature world renowned artists who have performed on Jazz at Lincoln Centre’s season concerts, touring initiatives and global outposts, as well as throughout Saint Lucia Jazz Festival’s 28-year history.

To date, the diverse line-up showcases artists spanning the Caribbean, the UK and the US including Patti Labelle, Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings, and Ruben Fox’s London Brass featuring Theon Cross and Mark Kavuma.

More performances, details about ticket sales and event information will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to world-class performances, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival will feature “Artists In Education” initiatives including master classes, professional development, and live performance collaborations with Saint Lucia School of Music students and local jazz artists.

“Building upon last year’s successful inaugural year of the partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Centre, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival is a combination of premier jazz with a picture-perfect destination,” said St Lucia minister of tourism, Dominic Fedee.

“Saint Lucia is thrilled to once again bring world-class performances to jazz fans and music aficionados who will travel to Saint Lucia from around the globe.”

Saint Lucia has been hosting a vibrant jazz festival annually since 1992.

For more than 28 years, the festival has attracted visitors from around the world for events and concerts celebrating multiple forms of international, Saint Lucian and Caribbean jazz music.

For more information, visit the official website.