Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays

Award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Dubai, is launching Dim Sum Fridays, a special ‘anti-waste’, ‘anti-brunch’ lunch offer.

Not only does this mean that diners can sample signature Hakkasan dishes at a steal of a price, they also needn’t feel guilty about the usual excess and waste associated with Friday brunch.

Priced at just AED58 for a basket of steamed, fried and baked dim sum, diners can decide for themselves how much – or how little – they’d like to eat with this à la carte experience – a novelty in today’s throw-away society.

When one considers that approximately a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, this innovative lunch concept is all the more enticing.

Guests can also accompany their flavour-filled pockets of deliciousness with drinks by the glass, with champagne priced at AED105 per glass, and cocktails at AED45 each.

Dim Sum Fridays is a sophisticated, pared back experience to replace the Hakkasan Brunch.

It will be served alongside the acclaimed restaurant’s ‘Taste of Hakkasan’ menu which features specialities such as jasmine tea smoked beef ribs and black pepper beef, among others.

The three-course menu is complimented with one beverage and is presented at just AED338 per person.

Diners can alternatively choose the à la carte menu which highlights the classic Peking duck served with royal beluga caviar

Celebrating exotic flavours through traditional techniques and top-tier ingredients, Hakkasan has crafted curated menus in its true contemporary flair, with gastronomes invited to kick back in a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere.

More Information

Located at the entrance to the Avenues, Hakkasan Dubai features an intimate restaurant and vibrant bar, segregated by intricate carved wooden screens and latticing which echo the glossy interiors of the London flagship restaurant.

Having always been at the forefront of food and drink trends, Hakkasan is once more proving itself to be an industry leader in tune with the ever-changing times.