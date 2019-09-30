Zhang to lead Fusion Suites Saigon, Vietnam

Ray Jingshu Zhang has joined Fusion as the new general manager of Fusion Suites Saigon, a chic, wellness-inspired hotel in Vietnam’s largest city.

Zhang steps into his first general manager role after a decade working in the hospitality industry throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The China-born, Australian national most recently worked as deputy general manager (pre-opening) of Banwa Private Island, a secluded luxury resort island in the Philippines that caters to high-net worth individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fusion’s focus on providing boutique, affordable luxury guest experiences as well as the opportunity to introduce Vietnamese hospitality to the world appealed to me,” said Zhang.

“The strong well-being philosophy and focus on originality, that drives the company, also attracted me to this dynamic, young team.”

Prior to Banwa, Zhang was group operation project manager for Regent Hotels & Resorts from 2016 to 2018, where he managed hotel projects through their pre-opening phase in Jakarta, Montenegro, Taipei, Guam and Phu Quoc among other locations.

He has also held management level positions with IHG Hotels & Resorts in Australia, and at the Park Hyatt Melbourne.

“As Fusion continues to expand, we’re hiring the next generation of hospitality leaders to help drive this growth,” said Atilla Erda, Fusion chief operating officer.

“Ray’s fresh outlook, teamed with his solid experience and education, make him the ideal candidate to lead the charge at our Saigon hotel.”

Fusion Suites Saigon is one of two all-suite hotels in Vietnam under the growing Fusion umbrella.

The 76-key property debuted in 2016 with the aim of bringing daily doses of wellness to guests.