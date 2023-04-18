Thailand’s flag carrier Thai Airways expands distribution agreement with Sabre

Sabre Corporation a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a renewed distribution agreement with Thai Airways

The flag carrier will also be using Sabre’s robust data combined with its consultancy services to help it accelerate recovery.

The Global Distribution System (GDS) renewal ensures that Sabre-connected travel agencies will continue to have access to Thai Airway’s content globally, while enabling the airline to retain its reach across Sabre’s valuable network of global travel buyers and intermediaries. Meanwhile, Thai Airways will also be taking advantage of Sabre’s extensive global booking data to help it identify recovery and growth opportunities.

“As we continue to ramp up operations and resume international flights, it is essential to us that we are able to continue to distribute our fares, offers and itinerary to travel agents, and their customers, across the world,” said Mr. Korakot Chatasinga, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways. “We’re thrilled to have renewed our distribution deal with Sabre at the same time as being able to harness the power of Sabre’s robust booking data and industry expertise.”

Primarily operating from Suvarnabhumi Airport as well as its secondary hub in Phuket, Thai Airways typically serves around 40 international destinations, and is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s largest global airline alliance. It has so far resumed a significant proportion of its pre-pandemic international flights and is forging ahead with further recovery and growth plans. With Thailand surpassing its tourist number targets last year, and expecting further recovery, particularly from the Chinese travel market, Thai Airways is poised to play an important role in future industry growth.

“We’re delighted that Sabre will continue to be a key part of Thai Airways’ journey as the carrier, and the country, continue to experience strong travel demand,” said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. “Our booking data includes detailed insights on itinerary, origin, connection, passenger type, length of stay and other booking patterns. However, it’s important not just to have access to such data, but to be able to interpret and make the best use of it to support an airline’s business strategy and growth. Sabre will be providing consulting services to help identify areas of potential opportunity for Thai Airways to increase efficiencies and enhance future revenue.”