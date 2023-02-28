Royal Jordanian Airlines expands technology agreement with Sabre

Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Royal Jordanian Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Jordan, announced the renewal and expansion of a long-term distribution and technology agreement to continue to distribute the carrier’s content through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS) and to utilize Sabre’s leading technology to achieve its strategic goals.

Under the expanded agreement, Royal Jordanian will continue distributing its content to the large network of travel agents and corporations worldwide connected to Sabre’s GDS. Furthermore, the airline will be deploying a set of Sabre leading technology including Sabre’s Dynamic availability and Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer. The adoption of these products can help Royal Jordanian Airlines move toward a more flexible and modern environment, while supporting its growth.

“We have ambitious plans to double our fleet and operations within the coming 3-5 years and to position Royal Jordanian as the carrier of choice connecting Jordan and Levant with the world,” said Karim Makhlouf, chief commercial officer, Royal Jordanian. “Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will help us deploy the most robust and advanced technology to enable our growth plans, help us drive profitability and improve our efficiency while staying on top of today’s ever-changing airline landscape. We are excited to continue partnering with Sabre at this exciting time.”

Dynamic Availability empowers airlines to gain better control of their pricing position by leveraging shopping data, automating fare changes, and enabling dynamic pricing capabilities to generate recommendations that help drive incremental revenue opportunities. Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer, on the other hand, brings integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence to airline pricing to increase analyst productivity and improve revenue opportunities.

“As a key building block for personalized retailing, our dynamic pricing engine enables airlines to optimize availability at scale and unlock greater value by maximizing revenue,” said Darren Rickey, senior vice president, airline sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. ” We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Royal Jordanian, one of the forward-thinking airlines in the Middle East region and help them deploy some of the industry-leading technology that brings broader possibilities and insightful information about their guests, so they can remain competitive and succeed in this ever-evolving industry.”

Sabre provides technology and consultancy services to more than 225 airlines, including most of the world’s largest carriers. Sabre’s broad suite of flexible and scalable software solutions allows airlines to operate how they want to and adapt their business to changing needs and requirements. Most of the world’s largest carriers already use Sabre’s technology to address their biggest challenges - increasing revenue, minimizing costs and providing an enhanced travel experience.