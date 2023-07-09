RYANAIR CELEBRATES 15-YEAR BASE ANNIVERSARY AND 33M PASSENGERS AT EDINBURGH AIRPORT

Ryanair, Edinburgh’s No. 1 airline, this week celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its base and 33 millionth passenger at Edinburgh Airport. Ryanair first began operating to/from Edinburgh Airport in 2001 with its first flight from Dublin.

The airline has since grown to become Edinburgh Airport’s biggest carrier operating a record schedule for Summer ’23, with over 590 flights per week across 69 routes, incl. 6 new routes – Belfast, Bournemouth, London, Newquay, Rhodes, and Venice – on its 11 based aircraft, which represent a $1.1 billion investment and support over 3,800 local jobs.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Ryanair’s Edinburgh base, as well as 33 million passengers and its record-breaking Edinburgh schedule for Summer ‘23, the airline has launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of our Edinburgh base as well as 33 million Ryanair passengers through Edinburgh Airport. Ryanair has operated at Edinburgh Airport since 2001 and our record Summer ’23 schedule of more than 69 routes will not only provide Edinburgh’s customers/visitors with an unbeatable selection of sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations for their Summer ’23 getaways, particularly across Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Morocco where we operate exclusively to/from Edinburgh Airport, but will continue to promote important regional development through the support of over 3,800 local jobs, and delivery of even greater connectivity with Europe and its millions of holidaymakers.

To celebrate this significant milestone, we have launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport added:

“Both Edinburgh Airport and Ryanair have come a long way since that first flight, recording tremendous growth in passengers and routes, so it’s brilliant to be celebrating this anniversary and passenger milestone with each other.

We both look to provide choice where we can, and the expansion of Ryanair at Edinburgh is a real success story and shows the strength of the offer and our relationship. We look forward to working with Ryanair going forward and bringing even more exciting destinations to Scotland’s airport.”