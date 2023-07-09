Delta, LATAM expand network with new Bogota-Orlando service

This week, LATAM Airlines Colombia began its nonstop daily operation between Bogotá and Orlando, Florida, as part of the commercial agreement with Delta Air Lines.

The four-hour service between the Colombian capital and Orlando, known worldwide as a family-friendly entertainment destination, also opens a new gateway to Delta’s expansive network of U.S. destinations.

To commemorate this milestone within the joint venture agreement, authorities, special guests, and customers of both airlines participated in an inaugural event at the El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, accompanying the departure of one of the flights to Orlando.

“The United States is one of the most relevant international destinations for Colombian passengers, and as such, this new service aligns with the strategy of delivering more direct connectivity for our customers, with security and an award-winning service in the region,” said Camilo Prieto, Commercial Manager of LATAM Airlines Colombia.

Delta already offers two daily flights between Bogota and Atlanta and recently announced another from Cartagena to Atlanta starting Dec. 22. LATAM also operates a service between Bogota and New York-JFK.

“This new service operated by LATAM will allow us to expand our international operation and offer the best connection between North and South America to passengers on business or leisure trips, ” said Gianmarco Mazzetti, Delta Sales Manager for Colombia.

On occasion, and as part of reinforcing the strategic contribution of this route to national connectivity, Gilberto Salcedo, V.P. of Tourism of ProColombia, highlighted the launch of this new service “We are delighted with the inauguration of the Orlando-Bogota route by LATAM, a new connection that reflects Colombia’s outstanding progress in promoting the country as an attractive destination for airlines. This initiative expands the options for international travelers, especially those from the United States, to discover our wonderful sustainable tourism destinations.”



Since implementing their strategic JV agreement in October 2022, Delta and the LATAM group have increased their capacity by 75% between the United States and South America. It is the No. 1 JV in market share, as measured by passenger volume, and the number of flights between New York and Los Angeles and key destinations in South America. With these latest routes, the agreement has more than doubled capacity from Delta’s Atlanta hub and nearly doubled capacity to LATAM hubs in select South American countries while offering the best experience on the ground and in the air. The agreement applies to specific markets, offering benefits to customers and faster connections to more than 300 destinations between the U.S./Canada and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay), including:

Sao Paulo (GRU)-Los Angeles: Starting Aug. 1

Miami-Medellín: Starting Oct. 29

New York (JFK)-Rio de Janeiro: Starting Dec. 16

Cartagena-Atlanta: Resumes on Dec. 22

Members of the Delta SkyMiles and LATAM Pass frequent flyer programs can earn and redeem points/miles and enjoy reciprocal Elite benefits when flying on services of the other airline. Depending on the frequent flyer program membership category, benefits include:

• Seat selection free of charge

• Priority boarding

• Access to VIP lounges

• Preferred seats

• Priority billing

• Additional baggage allowance

• Priority baggage management

• Priority security control through TSA

Delta and the LATAM group will continue to work together to create a better travel experience for their customers. The airlines already share terminals at airports such as New York-JFK; São Paulo/Guarulhos, Brazil; and Santiago, Chile, in addition to allowing access to 53 Delta Sky Club lounges in the United States and five LATAM Lounges in South America.