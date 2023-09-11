RYANAIR ADDS OVER 1.6 MILLION EXTRA SEATS FOR CHRISTMAS ‘23

Ryanair is bringing customers some early festive cheer by announcing today (5 Sept ) that it has added over 1.6 million extra seats across 660 routes to accommodate those travelling between 15 Dec – 8 Jan to see family and friends this Christmas.

Ryanair has been reuniting families, friends and loved ones for over 38 Christmases and as Europe’s No.1 airline for low fares and reliability, there really is no better choice to ensure you get to deliver your Christmas gifts on time and on budget, whether heading home for a quiet Christmas, hitting the slopes for a thrilling ski holiday, or chasing that winter sun.

To celebrate Ryanair’s 1.6 million extra Christmas seats, the airline has launched a very merry seat sale with cracker fares available from just £29.99 for travel between 15 Dec – 8 Jan, making it even more accessible for people across Europe to travel and celebrate this Christmas and New Year with their loved ones.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Ryanair is delighted to announce an early Christmas present for our customers with the addition of 1.6 million seats for Dec 23 and Jan 24 in response to strong Christmas demand.

As Europe’s No.1 airline for low fares and reliability, we are delighted to see that customers are booking Ryanair in the confidence that we are best placed to get them home to their loved ones safely, on time and at fares that won’t break the Secret Santa budget, as we have been doing for the past 38 years now.

So, whether you are heading home for a quiet Christmas, hitting the slopes, or swapping snow for some winter sun, make sure to get ahead and secure the best fare available by visiting the Ryanair app/ website and booking your Ryanair Christmas flights today.”