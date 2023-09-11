Thailand Golf Travel Mart returns after four years

The three-day TGTM 2023 is set as a centre stage for Thai golf businesses to network and discuss business opportunities with overseas golf-holiday specialists.

The networking golf sessions are scheduled on Day 1 and Day 3 (4 and 6 September) at Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Springfield Royal Country Club in Phetchaburi, respectively.

On Day 2 (5 September), the programme included the Opening Ceremony, Thailand Golf Briefing, and business sessions during the day, followed by the Thai Night hosted by TAT in the evening – all taking place at Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

For the TGTM 2023, TAT has invited 64 specialist golf holiday buyers from 15 countries, including Australia (3), China (13), the Czech Republic (2), India (4), Indonesia (6), Japan (7), Malaysia (6), Oman (1), Singapore (5), South Korea (6), Sweden (1), Taiwan and the UAE (3 each), and the UK and USA (2 each).

They met and discussed business with 71 Thai exhibitors, including golf courses, golf resorts, golf schools, equipment retailers, travel agents and tour operators, hotels, spas, and other related businesses. Nine overseas media were also invited to explore Thailand’s diversity of golf courses and holidays.

TAT has been organising the TGTM on an annual basis for five consecutive years before putting it on hold for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous five TGTMs were held in Hua Hin, Pattaya, Khao Yai, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.