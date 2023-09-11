EASYJET LAUNCHES FOUR NEW WINTER ROUTES FROM THE UK TO THE ALPS

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has today announced it will be launching four new winter routes from three UK airports, meaning customers have an even greater choice of destinations to enjoy this winter and can book early to get the best fares. easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, has also put brand new packages on sale to Geneva, Zurich and Salzburg.

Two brand new routes from London Stansted to Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland will both start on 16 December and operate twice a week throughout winter, offering more choice for customers looking to hit the slopes. .

Also launching is a new route from London Southend airport to Grenoble starting on 14 January and operating once a week throughout the winter season. Nestled in the French Alps, Grenoble features cable cars connecting the town to the summit of La Bastille hill, named for the 18th-century fortress on its slopes.

For another destination primed for winter adventure and culture, easyJet is launching a new route from Birmingham to Salzburg in Austria, which is perfect for exploring the eastern Alps and the birthplace of famous composer Mozart. The new route will operate once a week throughout winter, starting on 13 January 2024.

easyJet’s opening of a new base at Birmingham in March 2024 with the addition of three aircraft at the airport has enabled the airline to further expand its Birmingham network to 29 routes, including the latest addition of Salzburg, to serve both leisure and business travellers flying from the UK’s second largest city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline has already put 19 new routes from the UK on sale for this winter, including flights to Cairo in Egypt for the very first time, Akuyeri in Iceland providing the only direct route from the UK, and new routes to Rovaniemi, Finland from two UK airports for a family favourite Christmas Lapland getaway.

Flights on new winter routes launched today are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from:

London Southend to Grenoble from £24.99*

Birmingham to Salzburg from £29.99*

London Stansted to Zurich from £32.99*

London Stansted to Geneva from £35.99*

The UK’s fastest growing tour operator, easyJet holidays, is also offering fantastic value package holidays to these new destinations, perfect for those looking to holiday at an unbeatable price to unravel even more of Europe’s hidden gems.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* ibis Geneve Centra Lac in Geneva on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £345 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Stansted on 13 January 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Placid Hotel Design & Lifestyle Zurich in Zurich on a Room Only basis for £324 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Stansted on 9 March 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Best Western Plus Amedia Art Salzburg in Salzburg on a Room Only basis for £367 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 3 February 2024.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from our airports across the UK to a range of fantastic destinations, providing even more choice for our customers this winter who are looking to visit the Alps region whether that’s for skiing and other winter sports, or soaking in the culture and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use easyJet’s Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on easyJet’s entire network, all in one place, allowing them to plan their next holiday at a bargain price.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering over 400 routes to 127 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.