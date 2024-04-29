Centara Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly announces the opening of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, the affordable lifestyle brand’s first overseas venture. Opening its doors in March 2024, this modern property welcomes guests to experience Total Travel Freedom through unparalleled comfort, convenience and connectivity in the heart of downtown.

COSI Vientiane boasts a fresh lifestyle, eco-friendly rooms, a serene rooftop pool, and a buzzing social hub for round-the-clock action. Complemented by turbocharged Wi-Fi and daily food and beverage credit to use at the vibrant, this 95-key property provides mega-comfy beds across three room types – COSI Room, Plus, and Family – ranging from 18 to 39 square metres.

Founded during the late 13th century along the Mekong River, the city effortlessly weaves its rich culture, cuisine and history with contemporary charm. COSI Vientiane provides an ideal base for exploring, conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, cafés, street vendors, entertainment and nearby landmarks, including Patuxay - Victory Monument, Pha That Luang Vientiane, and the Vientiane night market.

“We are thrilled to introduce COSI Vientiane Nam Phu to travellers seeking a dynamic and immersive experience in Vientiane,” said Pasin Nopsuwan, General Manager of COSI Vientiane. “Our hotel embodies the spirit of modern hospitality, offering the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and connectivity. We look forward to welcoming guests and creating unforgettable memories as they discover all that Vientiane has to offer.”

To celebrate its opening, COSI Vientiane is offering an exclusive 30% discount plus USD 3 in daily food and drink credit for up to two guests when booking and staying from now until 31st July 2024. CentaraThe1 members enjoy an extra 15% on-top discount and the opportunity to earn X3 points for future stays at Centara Hotels & Resorts worldwide. There’s never been a better time to discover Vientiane.

Be among the first to experience the newly opened COSI Vientiane. Book now and take advantage of the exclusive opening offer at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cosihotels/czvl/laos-awakening