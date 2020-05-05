Ruby Hotels to open new Stuttgart location in 2023

Ruby Hotels will launch its first Stuttgart property in spring 2023.

For the first time, Ruby will combine its lean luxury philosophy for a hotel and a co-working space under one roof, at the central Gerber shopping mall.

The new hotel and ‘Ruby Works’ co-working space will be the group’s tenth project in Germany and forms part of an ambitious expansion plan to unveil a total of seventeen new properties by 2023.

The 150-room hotel and 1,700 square metre ‘Ruby Works’ co-working space (with approximately 190 workstations) will take over the top floor of the city shopping mall.

A central location, within walking distance of the town hall square, combined with an attractive industrial style with high, open ceilings and exposed concrete, makes the mall an ideal urban location for Ruby in Stuttgart.

It is the second time a Ruby Hotel has been integrated into a shopping mall and the first-time actual retail space has been converted for this purpose.

The challenging conversion work of the 8,000m² space is scheduled to start in the autumn of 2021 in collaboration with the Stuttgart architecture firm, BWK Architekten.

The Gerber shopping mall is owned by the life and pension assurance company, Württembergische Lebensversicherung.

“As a conversion of former retail space right in the heart of the city, the Gerber project represents a ground-breaking milestone for us.

“We have created completely new room types for this project, adapted to the challenging floor layouts.

“The excellent location, high ceilings and unusual style of the building are a perfect match for our lean luxury philosophy and the project therefore represents an attractive new addition to the Stuttgart hotel market,” commented Michael Struck, chief executive and founder of Ruby Group.

Ruby will also apply its lean luxury philosophy to the Gerber project; a location in the heart of the city, top design and high-quality execution of the essentials, made affordable by consistently avoiding the use of any superfluous and non-essential items.