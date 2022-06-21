Rotana announces new key appointments

Rotana announced the appointment of Frédéric Savoye as Vice President of Brand Performance and Victor de Vries as Vice President of Franchise Strategy.

As the group pursues its aggressive expansion plans, overseeing commercial performance and growing its franchise operations, both remain critical for Rotana’s development strategies and a key focus area for the upcoming years.

Bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the hospitality industry, Savoye will oversee the brands’ sales processes in addition to managing and executing commercial plans across new and existing markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana, said: “Frédéric brings with him over a decade of knowledge and deep-rooted experience across international hotel chains in the region. He will also play a crucial role in maximising the company’s profitability in line with our corporate vision and the evolving regional markets.”

Savoye is handed over the responsibility from Victor de Vries who takes on the role of Vice President of Franchise Strategy. In his new role, De Vries will lead and advance the engagement with existing franchise partners, optimising the value from the partnerships as well as supporting the development team to identify and convert new franchise opportunities.

“Victor’s new role will support an increased focus to enhance our current franchise partnerships as well as tap into new markets and property types. I am positive the new leadership changes will enable us to continue expanding and strategically pursue our commercial goals” added Hutchinson.