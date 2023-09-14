Rotana announces debut in Senegal

Rotana has announced its entry into Senegal with Les Zeniths Arjaan by Rotana. The 150-key property in Dakar will be launched under the Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana brand and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President of Development at Rotana, said: “The launch of our first property in Senegal marks a significant milestone for Rotana, and we are excited to be working with HM Group of developers to mark our expansion into West Africa. Senegal is a rapidly growing market and leading tourism development on the African continent. We look forward to delivering on our brand promise “Treasured Times” by offering guests a hassle-free experience and home comforts as they settle down to city life.”

Representing the height of elegant city living, the property will offer 150 fully furnished spacious studios, one and two-bedroom apartments. To recharge and relax, residents will have access to the Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club featuring a comprehensive gym, swimming pool, sauna, steam and massage rooms. The property also includes four meeting rooms with flexible seating plans and cutting-edge audio-visual technology to suit all business needs. Dining options include an all-day café and 24-hour room service.

Ali Bilal, Managing Director of HM Development, added: “We are delighted to be working with Rotana to launch Les Zeniths Arjaan by Rotana, as part of our latest venture in Senegal. In addition to the hotel apartments, Les Zeniths is a mixed-use green development comprising of residential, office and commercial spaces. Articulated around a shopping mall, it provides great convenience and caters to the diverse needs of those visiting the city for long- or short-stays.”

A modern, architecturally impressive development, Les Zeniths is a high-end, state-of-the-art, and environmentally friendly project set in the heart of the urban hub of the vibrant Diamniadio. Creating a new destination for both business and leisure, the project will be built with efficiency and sustainability in mind, to meet the challenges posed by the region’s climatic conditions.

