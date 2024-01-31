Rotana at Saudi Tourism Forum 2024

Rotana announced its expansion plans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the second edition of the Saudi Tourism Forum (STF).

Held from 22 to 24 January 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event provides Rotana with the ideal platform to engage with industry partners and stakeholders in the Saudi market.

Commenting on the expansion plans and participation in the Saudi Tourism Forum 2024, Rotana’s Chief Operating Officer, Eddy Tannous, said: “We are thrilled to return for the second edition of the Saudi Tourism Forum. With these ambitious developments and plans at hand, Rotana’s continuous engagement showcases our commitment to shaping the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia presents one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, and Rotana is on track to meet its ambitious goal to double the number of rooms it currently runs in the Kingdom over the upcoming years.

Its significant expansion plan includes the launch of eight new properties across the kingdom, bringing the total key count to 4,400 across 16 properties.

The eight new properties include four “Edge by Rotana” and one “Rayhaan by Rotana” in Riyadh, “Dar Rayhaan by Rotana” in Al Khobar, “Al Manakha Rotana” in Madinah, and an “Edge by Rotana” in Al Baha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi Tourism Forum initiated post-Saudi Arabia’s 2019 global opening to worldwide visitors, serves as a collaborative space for private and government sectors, focusing on tourism within the Kingdom. The forum is a key hub for stakeholders to discuss and showcase tourism advancements, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s rich history and unique hospitality.

Rotana has made a commitment to participate in the forum since its inception in efforts to be in line with the tourism initiatives set in the kingdom’s vision for 2030 and to take part in shaping the Saudi tourism sector.

Rotana currently operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Its portfolio currently spans 19,237 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE and 2,200 keys across 8 hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.