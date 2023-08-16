Guy Hutchinson returning to Hilton as president of Middle East and Africa

Guy Hutchinson will become the new president of Hilton for the Middle East and Africa. The role puts him in charge of 285 hotels in the region, either open or in the pipeline, and a combined workforce of over 29,000 people. He starts the role early next year.

It marks Hutchinson’s return to Hilton for the first time in a decade. He was previously the group’s VP of operations in India. Since 2014, he has been with Rotana, serving as its president and CEO since 2020.

Outside of his nine years with Rotana, his entire career was with Hilton. He has held roles such as regional GM for China North for a year as well.

Hutchinson’s appointment follows the tragic passing of Jochem-Jan Sleiffer in April 2023. Tributes to the hospitality legend can be found here.

Guy Hutchinson on returning to Hilton

Hutchinson commented, “I am delighted to return to Hilton to lead the Middle East & Africa region and continue the incredible work that my friend JJ spearheaded. I started my career with Hilton in Amsterdam and have always admired this iconic hospitality brand and its superb culture. I look forward to leading Hilton’s next chapter in MEA and working with a team known for delivering incredible guest experiences and best-in-class results.”

Hutchinson will be based at Hilton’s Regional Office in Dubai and report to Simon Vincent CBE, EVP & President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

Vincent said, “Finding the right individual to propel our Middle East & Africa region forward has been of the utmost importance as we considered this pivotal leadership position. Guy brings regional operations expertise, genuine passion for hospitality, and a leadership style aligned with our Hilton culture. Amidst a period of unparalleled growth and performance in MEA, under Guy’s leadership I am confident we will continue to build on the significant momentum achieved in the region.”

Source: Hotelier Middle east