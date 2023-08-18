Rotana co-founder Selim El Zyr to lead group until next CEO is found

Selim El Zyr, Rotana’s co-founder and vice-chairman has returned to an ‘enhanced’ role as Guy Hutchinson prepares to join Hilton.

Outgoing CEO and president Hutchinson will take up the position of president of Hilton’s Middle East and Africa region in early 2024.

As he prepares to return to Hilton after nine years with Rotana, El Zyr wished Hutchinson well.

El Zyr said: “After nearly ten years at Rotana, his leadership has supported the group’s growth across the region. We wish Guy the best for what lies ahead and thank him for the contribution made during his tenure with Rotana.

“To ensure a seamless transition, and while we identify a successor, I will enhance my level of engagement with the operations of the company to ensure that the service delivered to our owners and partners remain unaffected.”

Selim El Zyr co-founded Rotana in 1992 and served as its president and CEO until December 2013. As vice chairman, he serves in an advisory role to the current executive team.

Source: Hotelier Middle East