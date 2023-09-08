Rotana promotes Alain Aboukhater to director of marketing and communications

Alain Aboukhater has been promoted to director of marketing and communications at Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana.

Aboukhater joined Rotana in 2019 as an e-commerce executive, overseeing operations within the Al Bandar and Centro Sharjah cluster, later being promoted to marketing manager.

His responsibilities included managing the hotels’ social platforms, developing promotions, and enhancing the hotels’ market presence.

Ayman Ashor, general manager of Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana said: “Alain is a very hard worker, innovative, team player, and an incredibly creative colleague, especially when it comes to e-commerce solutions.

“He handles the cluster social media platforms with aplomb, ensuring we always disseminate the right content. His loyalty and dedication to his work are unparalleled, consistently striving for the best results.”

Aboukhater holds a BA in business administration from Saint Joseph University in Beirut and a master’s degree in marketing from IAE de Tours, France.

He began his career in the luxury home decor sector before transitioning to a role as a digital manager at a creative agency.