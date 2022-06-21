Qatar Tourism to host ITT Conference 2023

Qatar Tourism has announced that Doha will host the ITT (Institute of Travel and Tourism) Conference 2023, welcoming hundreds of delegates from across the UK’s travel and tourism industry.

The ITT Conference is one of the UK travel industry’s leading events, created exclusively for ITT members and attended by senior industry figures. The conference takes place in a different destination each year to enable members to experience first-hand the hidden qualities and charms of each location.

Next year, the conference will take place from 5-7 June at Waldorf Astoria, Lusail, Doha, due to open later in 2022.

Philip Dickinson, Vice President of International Markets, Qatar Tourism, said: “We look forward to welcoming ITT members and conference delegates to Qatar next year. The country has so much to offer both MICE and leisure visitors, from the unique desert sands and Inland Sea, to the modern, buzzing city of Doha, with traditional souqs and modern malls, such as the new Place Vendome. Visitors will receive the warm welcome Qatar is renowned for and experience for themselves the diversity of sights and experiences available here.”

Dr Steven Freudmann, ITT Chair, added: “Qatar is in the world spotlight this year, thanks to its hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. We are delighted to be able to build on this momentum by giving our members and delegates the opportunity to experience this fascinating country and learn more about its offerings to holidaymakers.”

Qatar Tourism’s overarching goal is to welcome more than six million international visitors a year by 2030, which would make it the fastest growing destination in the Middle East. Over the past few years, a host of new attractions, such as theme parks, hotels and hotel apartments, activities and restaurants have opened up in preparation for the World Cup and beyond. With a range of assets including world-class hotels, restaurants, stunning beaches and a bustling atmosphere, Qatar offers the best of the Middle East all in one safe and accessible place.