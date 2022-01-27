Perversi to lead Hilton Molino Stucky Venice

Massimiliano Perversi has been announced as the new general manager of Hilton Molino Stucky Venice.

Located on the island of Giudecca, the 379-room Hilton property opened in 2007 following the careful restoration of a former 19th-century flourmill factory.

Perversi will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations, from marketing and hotel administration to guest services and satisfaction, and brings over three decades of hospitality experience to the property.

“I am proud and delighted to take on the leadership of Molino Stucky in Venice today, the finest example of international hospitality and an iconic property in one of the most fascinating cities in the world,” said Perversi.

“I thank the Marseglia Group for deciding to entrust me with one of their most important properties in such a difficult period. This is the time to face new challenges and seize new opportunities, and the unparalleled charm of the property and the efficiency of the team will be fundamental tools with which to better face this new era of hospitality.”

Prior to joining Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, Perversi was general manager at Aleph Rome Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and chief operating officer at HLH Collection, based between New York and Milan.

He has also previously held general manager and senior management positions at Baglioni Hotels, the Ferragamo group and Four Seasons.

The historically listed building has been exquisitely restored with a series of recent refurbishments including sophisticated deluxe rooms and spacious elegant suites – some offering guests enviable views of picture-perfect Venice.

The property is considered the Europe’s Leading Conference Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.