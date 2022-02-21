Spalluto to lead 7Pines Resort Sardinia

7Pines Resort Sardinia, part of Destination by Hyatt, has appointed Vito Spalluto as managing director of the resort.

The property is expected to open in early July in Baja Sardinia, just a stone’s throw away from Costa Smeralda on Sardinia’s north coast.

Spalluto brings a wealth of expertise to the role with nearly 20 years’ experience in the Italian luxury hospitality industry.

He joins 7Pines Resort Sardinia from L’Andana Resort – Tenuta La Badiola in Castiglione della Pescaia where he held the position of general manager for three years.

Previous roles include resort manager at Rocco Forte’s Verdura Resort in Sicily and business development director at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia.

Spalluto is passionate about bringing the finest of Sardinian hospitality to 7Pines Resort’s guests.

“I am delighted to join the 7Pines Hotels and Resorts family and lead the team with our launch of 7Pines Resort Sardinia this summer.

“This is a very exciting time to join the group with its growth into Italy. We look forward to bringing our much-loved concept of laidback luxury lifestyle to the island and offer our guests the very best Sardinian experience,” Spalluto said.