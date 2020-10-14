WTTC finds huge demand to travel next year

An overwhelming majority of US and Canadian travellers, as many as 99 per cent, are eager to travel again, with 70 per cent stating that they plan to take a holiday next year.

That is according to a travel leaders group survey of nearly 3,000 frequent travellers.

The survey was conducted in September in conjunction with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global tourism private sector.

Results indicate that 45 per cent of respondents have already made plans or are starting to make finite plans for their next holiday, while 54 per cent say they are dreaming of when they can travel again.

“These are really strong numbers.

“The fact that 99 percent of travellers surveyed said they are planning a trip or looking forward to the time they can travel again indicates that as concerns about Covid-19 are addressed, leisure travellers will lead the recovery,” said John Lovell, president of Travel Leaders Group.

In the survey, 23 per cent of respondents said they plan to travel by the end of 2020, 70 per cent said they will travel in 2021 with just 18 per cent saying they will resume traveling in 2022.

“Consumer uncertainty about the risk of exposure or concerns about being quarantined is a core problem,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC president.

“With rapid testing to replace quarantine requirements, enhanced contact tracing and industry-wide standards by sector that can be clearly communicated to the public, we can help alleviate many of those concerns.”