Ryanair adds new Genoa departure from Manchester

Ryanair has announced an additional route for its upcoming summer schedule, flying from Manchester to Genoa.

The low-cost carrier will be operating the flight twice weekly from April.

Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to add this new route to Genoa as part of the UK summer schedule 2022, offering our customers yet another amazing European destination to choose from when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.”

Having added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months, Ryanair is now looking ahead to next summer with the addition of 65 new B737 Max planes to the fleet.