Wyndham Hotels signs Smy partnership in Spain

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Smy Hotels, a fast-growing hotel group and operator headquartered in Spain, have signed a new non-exclusive agreement to develop 20 hotels across key destinations.

Hotels are expected to open in Spain, Portugal and Italy over the next ten years.

The new partnership will further accelerate the expansion of a number of brands under the Wyndham name, including Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Garden and Ramada by Wyndham in leisure and resort destinations, while also spearheading the growth of the lifestyle TRYP by Wyndham brand in key cities.

The strategic collaboration will also focus on expanding the Trademark Collection by Wyndham in the Mediterranean, following on the recent growth momentum in Europe with launches in Brussels and Budapest.

Christian Michel, vice president development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Smy Hotels has built a strong reputation for developing high-quality properties in some of the most exciting destinations in the Mediterranean.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their knowledge of the market and expertise in the leisure segment perfectly complement our development objectives for various brands in the region, and in particular our expansion plan for the TRYP and Trademark Collection by Wyndham portfolio in these vibrant markets.”

The strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will also support Smy Hotels’ goal to attract more small hotel owners in urban and coastal destinations of Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Ovidio Andrés, founder of Smy Hotels, commented: “ In a region with a plethora of small owners and brands, Smy Hotels serves as an alternative for those who want to entrust the management of their properties to a company with a strong digital DNA and expertise in improving the profitability of hotel establishments.

“Owners have different needs, from better profitability, stronger marketing to higher asset value and more.

“Our strategic partnership with Wyndham will enable us to diversify and further improve our offering by leveraging our complementary platforms, while also giving us a greater ability to meet the expectations of those who trust us.

“Working with Wyndham will also help position Smy Hotels as a perfect solution for independent owners who want to be affiliated with a globally-recognised brand to emerge stronger from the challenges of the pandemic.”