Royal Caribbean hopes for full-fleet return this year

Royal Caribbean International has announced that six of its ships will begin sailing from major United States cruise ports in Florida and Texas in July and August.

The comeback will kick off on July 2nd in Miami, with Freedom of the Seas embarking on a special Fourth of July weekend sailing to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

By the end of August, 12 Royal Caribbean ships will be cruising once again across the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

Rivals Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line have confirmed similar comebacks.

On the heels of the first cruise in Royal Caribbean’s return to the United States will be the debut of the brand-new Odyssey of the Seas on July 3rd.

The ship will set sail from Fort Lauderdale on new six- and eight-night Caribbean cruises, to soon be followed by Allure, Symphony, Independence and Mariner of the Seas.

In the coming weeks, the cruise line will announce its plans to reintroduce its full fleet around the globe by year’s end.

The 2021 summer cruises are available to book today.

“This is it. Holidaymakers can finally plan to take their precious time off this summer and truly get away after what has been a challenging time for everyone.

“I would like to sincerely thank our guests and travel partners for their incredible patience and understanding during this very difficult period,” said Michael Bayley, president of Royal Caribbean International.

“Thanks in large part to the successful rollout of vaccines, the world of adventure is beginning to open up, and we are all excited to start delivering great holidays to our guests, who have increasingly told us they are getting vaccinated.”

The expanded summer line-up will go beyond the United States to include international ports across the Atlantic, like Barcelona and Rome, when Harmony of the Seas returns to Europe.

Starting August 15th, the Oasis Class ship will set sail on 7-night itineraries to the Western Mediterranean and visit iconic destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Provence, France.

The new United States and Europe cruises extend Royal Caribbean’s previously announced plans to return to sailing, which include Adventure of the Seas departing from the Bahamas on June 12th as well as Anthem of the Seas sailing out of the UK and Jewel of the Seas from Cyprus in July.