Rixos Premium Dubai supports mental health awareness month

In an aim to support the mental wellbeing of employees, Rixos Premium Dubai organized several workshops and activities during the month of May, which is internationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. Rixos Premium Dubai underlines its commitment to the wellbeing of staff members throughout the year with several initiatives aimed at their happiness and welfare.

On the 13th of May, Rixos Premium Dubai held a positivity workshop and guided meditation session, the first in this series of health and wellbeing workshops. With an enormous turnout of staff members, it was an overwhelming success. During the session, staff members were invited to explore the power of positive emotions. Everyone was also introducedto a range of tools that help boost their mood, and they investigated the role that positive emotions play in a person’shappiness.

The second activity organized by Rixos Premium Dubai was a painting class which was held on the 18th of May. Through painting, staff members were encouraged to explore their emotions and were taught techniques to help them relax and destress. Painting can be an emotional release that allows a person’s mind to relax and let go of all the problems that contribute to a high stress level. Creating something beautiful through painting stimulates the creative mind which helps to relieve mental strain.

To wrap up Mental Health Awareness Month, Rixos Premium Dubai is running a Morning Yoga Session for their staff which is set to be held at the end of the month. Yoga is an effective method of managing and reducing stress, anxiety and depression. People who partake in yoga regularly experience more mental clarity and calmness. It is also an extremely effective method of centering attention and sharpening your mind.

Rixos Premium Dubai’s GM, Turgay Erdogan, has said of the events, “This has been such a great opportunity to encourage good mental health and wellbeing amongst our staff members. Rixos Premium Dubai highly values our employees’ mental health and are constantly striving to create a happy and positive work environment through initiatives like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rixos Premium Dubai intends to continue their push to ensure the health and wellbeing of all their staff members in the coming months and years with more activities and workshops planned in the near future.