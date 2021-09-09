Reimagined Sheraton Djibouti reopens to guests

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has unveiled the revamped Sheraton Djibouti.

The 185-room hotel is the first Sheraton in Africa to bring to life the brand’s new vision of its guest experience and showcases signature elements from the new concept following a multi-million-dollar investment by Constellation Hospitality Group.

The reimagined spaces aim to create an environment where guests can feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting, or relaxing.

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive and feel part of something.

Located on the Plateau du Serpent in the old Diplomatic Quarter, the hotel is within walking distance from downtown Djibouti and ten minutes from Djibouti Ambouli International Airport.

The Sheraton Djibouti was the first international hotel to open in the capital, combining rich Djiboutian culture with global hospitality standards.

At the heart of Sheraton Djibouti is the lobby boasting a magnificent crystal light feature depicting the map of Djibouti.

The lobby has been reimagined as the “public square” of the hotel; a holistic, open space which invites people to be together or to take time to be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging.

With a flow that is natural, intuitive, and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Sheraton Djibouti features many of the signature elements of Sheraton’s new vision.

This includes the Community Table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that anchors the hotel’s lobby and allows guests to work, eat, and drink while soaking up the energy of the space.

Following Sheraton’s philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive including built-in lighting and power outlets.

“We are thrilled to welcome global travellers and local residents alike to experience the new and inspiring spaces at Sheraton Djibouti,” said Boumediene Ouadjed, general manager at Sheraton Djibouti.

“Djibouti has much to offer and discover with its eclectic blend of old and new. Its vast-ranging landscapes including salt lakes, sunken plains and rocky canyons, make it a great destination for nature lovers.”