Sheraton Hotels unveils revamped interior design

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its refreshed interior ambitions in a series of hotels around the world.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, USA; Sheraton Denver Downtown, USA; Sheraton Tel Aviv, Israel; Sheraton Grand Dubai, UAE; Sheraton Guangzhou, China and Sheraton Mianyang, China, have all had the makeover.

Following an announcement from Marriott in 2018 of its plans to refresh the brand for modern travellers, the completion of the renovations at these hotels is an important milestone in the reinvention journey.

There is now momentum building for the transformation, with over 40 hotels around the world expected to reflect the new brand vision by the end of 2022.

“This is a pivotal moment for Sheraton as we see hotel owners embracing the new vision and bringing it to life for the first time,” said Amanda Nichols, senior director and global brand leader of Sheraton Hotels.

“Over the past 80 years, Sheraton has always offered guests the time-honoured assurance of a welcoming community.”

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive and feel part of something.

The layered design approach, balancing a sense of timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, aims to create an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting or relaxing.

At the heart of the new Sheraton experience is the lobby.

This has been re-imagined as the public square of the hotel; a holistic, open space that invites people to join together or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging.

With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Built into the new design are signature elements such as the community table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that will anchor each hotel’s lobby and allow guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy of the space.

In the new rooms, guests are welcomed into a bright, well-lit space with warm, residential appeal, comprised of soft finishes and light wood tones accentuated with black metal accents.

The rooms have been reimagined with new tools for productivity, such as a height-adjustable work table, integrated power and charging and layered lighting; while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities, including the luxurious Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed.