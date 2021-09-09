Air Canada relaunches London-Calgary route

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights between London Heathrow and Calgary International Airport, with a three-times weekly non-stop service.

The outbound service from London Heathrow to Calgary will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and the return service from Calgary to London Heathrow on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights are operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 30 Air Canada Signature Class, 21 premium economy and 247 economy seats.

In addition to the resumed service between London Heathrow and Calgary, Air Canada offers daily non-stop services from London Heathrow to Toronto and Vancouver, as well as a four-times weekly nonstop service between London Heathrow and Montréal.

“The restart of our service between London Heathrow and Calgary provides our UK customers with even greater travel choice,” said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada general manager sales, UK and Ireland.

“The gradual return of our services from London Heathrow, connecting the UK and Canada, is an important step forward as we rebuild our international network.”