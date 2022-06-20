Global design transformation of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts builds momentum

Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Center

The transformation of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts – the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – continues to gain momentum in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with five redesigned properties exemplifying the modernised design concept: Sheraton Amsterdam Airport, Netherlands; Sheraton Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sheraton Frankfurt Airport, Germany; Sheraton Grand Krakow, Poland; and Sheraton Djibouti, Djibouti. The refreshed hotels join the growing number of properties around the world displaying the brand’s design transformation, with nearly 50 hotels globally including four other properties in EMEA that are expected to be completed by year’s end.

“Following the transformation of three marque hotels in Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Istanbul, we’re excited to welcome five additional hotels in EMEA entering a new chapter showcasing the brand’s new vision,” said Amanda Nichols, Global Brand Leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. “As Sheraton continues to inspire new journeys this year, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy all the familiar comforts of the brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates.”

The new approach draws on the brand’s roots as a community hub with places to connect and be productive. The design balances timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, creating an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease whether working, meeting or relaxing. Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton’s new elevated food and beverage philosophy and seamless technology integration are additional focal points of the brand’s transformation.

Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Center, Netherlands



Following extensive renovations over the past year, Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Center presents an elevated airport hotel experience. With direct access to Schiphol International Airport, the 417-room hotel is an example of the next generation of airport hotels. Bringing together intuitive design and technology, the renovation draws inspiration from the hotel’s location with sophisticated guest rooms inspired by Dutch flower fields, grasslands, and the architecture surrounding Schiphol Airport. Refreshed guest rooms feature new tools for productivity while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities including the renowned Sheraton Sleep Experience bed. The guest room bathrooms have also been completely redesigned with new modern walk-in showers and Sheraton bath amenities. Public spaces and amenities aimed to foster a sense of community and ignite productivity include the brand’s signature Community Tables, tech-enabled Studios, and purpose-built workspaces, found in the expansive lobby.

In line with the brand’s elevated food and beverage philosophy, all day-dining Commune Restaurant offers a vegetarian-forward menu with locally sourced ingredients, Dutch beers, and gin varieties.

Sheraton Jeddah Hotel, Saudi Arabia



Jeddah’s iconic Sheraton Jeddah Hotel has been a landmark of the city’s waterfront for more than 30 years, with an exclusive location on the North Corniche, just a short distance from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Following a year-long renovation, Sheraton Jeddah Hotel offers 172 completely redesigned rooms and suites. From spacious 300 square feet to an expansive 1,485 square foot Royal Suite, each guest room is flooded with natural light featuring soft finishes and light wood tones, tools for productivity and breath-taking views of the Red Sea.

A focal space of the hotel’s transformation, the elevated and expansive lobby is reimagined as a holistic, open area. Here, all-day dining venue Thrive Café serves international and local cuisine, and the brand’s Community Tables, tech-enabled Studios, and Booths provide communal or private spaces to work and connect.

Surrounded by local attractions, the hotel is a popular leisure destination for residents and travellers with direct access to explore the Red Sea’s coral reefs either snorkelling or diving. Additional facilities include three elevated dining venues, an outdoor swimming pool, Sheraton Fitness Center, five meeting rooms, and a ballroom with private access.

Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center, Germany



Elevating the traditional airport hotel experience at Germany’s busiest airport, Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center has been transformed following a three-year renovation with enhancements to its premium guest rooms and suites, and Sheraton Club. A captivating new arrival experience greets guests as they walk from the airport terminal through the doors of the hotel. A new atrium bar, The Eatery, in the heart of the hotel lobby, serves up a taste of a US-inspired menu from morning to evening in a vintage-style, laid-back, and welcoming atmosphere.

Additionally, the new public spaces at the hotel feature the brand’s Community Table and Studios, and as one of the main airport hotels in Europe, the 58 meeting rooms are ideal for conferences or events of up to 1,200 people. As part of the property’s phased transformation, the exclusive Sheraton Club offers a new look, experience, and service style. The nearly 3,000 square feet of gathering space is welcoming and transitions from morning to evening offering complimentary food and beverage.

Sheraton Grand Krakow, Poland



Located at the foot of The Royal Wawel Castle, on the banks of the Wisla River, Sheraton Grand Krakow is steps away from Wawel Cathedral and the city’s Main Market Square. The hotel’s 232 residential style rooms and suites are beautifully renovated and offer serene, bright spaces with captivating views over the city. The newly transformed lobby is located in a large central atrium, and is a contemporary take on the steel and glass pavilions found around the city. Here, the cityscape and natural world marry to create a modern interpretation of the hotel’s surroundings with a spacious internal garden and multi-function places to work, socialise, or relax. Stylish, welcoming, and open the lobby features Sheraton’s Community Tables, Studios and Booths. The hotel’s newest culinary concept, Amina, is a sophisticated place where guests can gather and enjoy Italian dishes and authentic cocktails. Additional facilities include a Sheraton Club lounge, rooftop lounge and bar, indoor pool, 24-hour fitness room, and meeting spaces.

Sheraton Djibouti, Djibouti



Located on the Plateau du Serpent in the old Diplomatic Quarter and walking distance from downtown, Sheraton Djibouti was the first international hotel to open in the capital and holds special memories for many Djiboutians who have gathered at the hotel for family occasions and cultural celebrations over the hotel’s 40-year history. The 185-guest room hotel is the first Sheraton in Africa to debut the brand’s new vision following a multi-million-dollar investment. The new lobby serves as the heart of the guest experience featuring a refreshed and contemporary aesthetic, and new signatures such as Community Tables, Studios, and &More by Sheraton. Additional amenities include a sophisticated Sheraton Club lounge, swimming pool, private beach, 24-hour fitness room, updated meeting spaces and ballroom, and phased remodeled guest rooms and suites.

These five newly reimagined hotels join Sheraton Tel Aviv, Sheraton Grand Dubai, and Sheraton Istanbul Levent as transformed properties in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sheraton continues its transformation journey in the region with the brand expecting additional hotels to showcase the new modernised look later this year in France with Sheraton Nice Airport and Sheraton Bordeaux Airport, in Turkey with Sheraton Istanbul Esenyurt Hotel, and in UAE with Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort.